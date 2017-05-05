British PM boosted by local election results ahead of key vote

Results of Britain's local elections are due Friday in what will serve as a key indicator of Prime Minister Theresa May's chances in next month's Brexit-dominated national election.



The prime minister has styled herself as offering the most stable leadership to take Britain through two years of tough Brexit negotiations, and she took aim at Brussels on the eve of the local elections.



The main opposition Labour party are on 29 percent, followed by the Liberal Democrats on 10 and the U.K. Independence Party on five ahead of the general election.

...