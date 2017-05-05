Made-in-China jet takes maiden flight

The first large made-in-China passenger plane took off on its maiden test flight Friday, marking a key milestone on the country's ambitious journey to compete with the world's leading aircraft makers.



Before takeoff, CCTV state television said the plane would be tested at an altitude of 3,000 meters (9,800 feet), some 7,000 meters lower than a regular trip, and at a speed of around 300 kilometers (186 miles) per hour.



Airbus and Boeing estimate that Chinese airlines will need between 6,000-6,800 aircraft at a total price of around $1 trillion.



COMAC's smaller, 90-seat ARJ21 plane, which entered service in 2016, several years late, is currently restricted to flying domestic routes as it still lacks the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification that would allow it to fly U.S. skies.

...