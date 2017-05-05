Trump meets Australia's Turnbull, says spat 'all worked out'

Donald Trump met Australia's Malcolm Turnbull for a patch-things-up summit in New York Thursday, when the U.S. president said an earlier telephone spat had been "all worked out".



Trump reportedly exploded and cut short the call when he was told about a Barack Obama-era deal to move refugees from Australia to America.



Trump, for his part, said he would be happy to travel Down Under, describing the United States and Australia as "rebellious children of the same parent".



Trump regaled the crowd with stories about how he agreed to give the Fox News owner cash for a U.S.-Australia charity.



Despite the bonhomie, the advent of Trump has invigorated a debate over Australia's place in the world and whether its future lies with an unpredictable United States or a closer relationship with China, its top trading partner.

...