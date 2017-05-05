UN rights investigator on surprise Philippine visit

The United Nations' special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings condemned Friday the use of violence to combat illegal drugs, as she made a surprise visit to the Philippines that angered President Rodrigo Duterte.



Agnes Callamard had since last year wanted to travel to the Philippines to investigate Duterte's drug war, which has claimed thousands of lives and led to warnings he may be orchestrating a crime against humanity.



"The 'war on drugs' does not work," Callamard said.



She praised people in the Philippines who had spoken out against Duterte's drug war.

