Brussels 'crossing fingers' for Macron in French vote

The EU has clearly pinned its hopes on pro-European presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's French run-off vote, wary of the threat posed by the fiercely eurosceptic Marine Le Pen.



Macron, also a former economy minister, wants to bolster the EU and the eurozone.



It was this pro-Europe enthusiasm that led the EU's most senior figures to openly show their excitement when Macron narrowly beat the second place Le Pen in the first round of the French vote on April 23 .



A spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's most powerful leader, took a similar approach, wishing Macron the best for the next two weeks of campaigning.



EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini even praised Macron for speaking against a backdrop of the European Union's blue-and-gold starred flag on the night of the first round.



Analyst Henrik Enderlein of the Hertie school of governance in Berlin said that Macron left his mark in Germany as French minister, including with Wolfgang Schaeuble, the EU's most influential economic official.

...