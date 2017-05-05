Bangladesh coal plant could cause 6,000 early deaths: Greenpeace

A giant coal-fired power plant approved by Bangladesh could drastically worsen air pollution for millions and cause the early deaths of 6,000 people over its lifetime, Greenpeace said Friday.



In a new report Greenpeace warned emissions from the plant represented one of the single largest threats to air quality for millions living across Bangladesh and as far as neighboring India.



The plant -- a joint project by India and Bangladesh -- would be powered by nearly five million tons of coal shipped every year along the mangroves' fragile waterways, a natural habitat for endangered Bengal tigers and rare Irrawaddy dolphins.



The project has galvanized street protests in Bangladesh, with campaigners calling for the plant to be scrapped or relocated.

...