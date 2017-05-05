US military member killed in Somalia on anti-extremist work

The U.S. military said Friday a service member has been killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab as the United States steps up its fight against the al-Qaeda-linked organization.



The statement said U.S. forces were conducting an advise-and-assist mission with Somalia's military.



Last month, the U.S. military announced it was sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in roughly two decades. The U.S. Africa Command said the deployment was for logistics training of Somalia's army.

...