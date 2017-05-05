Berlin would bar Turks voting in Germany on Turkish death penalty

Germany said on Friday it would not allow Turks to vote on its territory in any Turkish referendum on reintroduction of the death penalty -- a measure proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan after July's failed army coup attempt.



Erdogan has said he will approve its reinstatement if parliament submits such a proposal or if the measure is backed in a referendum.



Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said on Friday his country would bar Turks from participating in a referendum on the death penalty if Turkey decides on such a vote.

...