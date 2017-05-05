Influence of English is fading, says EU chief Juncker

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took a swipe at Britain on Friday, saying he would not give a speech in English because the language was becoming less significant following Brexit.



Juncker, who hails from Luxembourg, speaks several European languages fluently and regularly uses English at international gatherings.



Juncker said Britain's decision to leave was "a tragedy".



Speaking in English, the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, Frenchman Michel Barnier, said a priority in the talks would be to guarantee rights for some 3.2 million EU citizens living in Britain and for some 1.2 million Britons living in EU member states.



British Prime Minister Theresa May said this year that she had offered to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in Britain immediately but that this idea had been rejected.

