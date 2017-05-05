Anger, protests define France's presidential race

Violent protests, anger, egg-throwing and heckling have all been part of France's presidential election this year, triggering widespread voter apathy toward the two candidates still left standing.



Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen took to Twitter to accuse the supporters of her rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron, of "violence" and disrespecting a sacred place after hostile protesters disrupted her surprise visit to Reims cathedral.



Le Pen acknowledged Friday that she became angry at the debate, but said her anger merely was channeling the mood of the country.



About 100 students pulled garbage bins in front of the entrance to the Lycee Colbert in northeastern Paris, with cardboard signs saying "Neither Le Pen nor Macron, neither the fatherland nor the boss," in a reference to Le Pen's nationalist views and Macron's pro-business ties.

...