Relatives of jailed Venezuelan dissident seek global action

Relatives and lawyers of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez want the Red Cross to verify his health and are seeking to bring the government of President Nicolas Maduro before a Spanish Court for alleged crimes of terrorism.



The family's lawyers said Friday that at least two opposition leaders with Spanish passports are currently held in Venezuelan prisons in circumstances similar to Lopez's.



In the video, Lopez appears "unrecognizable," said Diana Lopez, the opposition leader's sister.



The Lopez family's Spanish lawyers wrote to the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, asking the organization to verify, "through a direct personal contact", the whereabouts and health of Lopez.

