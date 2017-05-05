Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman will be tried in US in April 2018

A U.S. judge on Friday set an April 2018 trial date for Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on charges he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation responsible for murders and kidnappings.



Guzman answered the judge's questions through an interpreter.



Cogan relaxed the restrictions known as Special Administrative Measures enough for Guzman to communicate with his wife through written questions and answers.



Guzman was brought to the U.S. in January to face charges that he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation.

...