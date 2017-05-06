Macron stretches lead in presidential race

Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron extended his lead in the polls over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen Friday, the last day of campaigning in a tumultuous race that has turned the country's politics upside down.



Sunday's election is seen as the most important in France for decades, with two diametrically opposed views of Europe and France's place in the world at stake.



An Ifop-Fiducial survey Friday afternoon, hours before official campaigning closed at midnight, showed Macron on course to win 63 percent of votes in the second round and Le Pen 37 percent, the best score for Macron recorded by a major polling organization since mid-April.



Macron toured the small town of Rodez in southern France.

...