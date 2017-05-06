Macron blasts huge hacking attack just before French vote

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's team blasted a "massive and coordinated hacking attack" against his campaign after a flood of internal documents were released online late Friday, barely 24 hours before the election.



The documents spread on social media just before midnight Friday -- when 39-year-old Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen officially wrapped up campaigning for Sunday's election -- with his aides calling the leak "unprecedented in a French electoral campaign".



Last month cyber-security research group Trend Micro said Russian hackers called Pawn Storm had targeted Macron's campaign, using "phishing" techniques to try to steal personal data.



She has said she wants to copy Britain's example and hold a referendum on France's EU membership, sending alarm bells ringing in capitals across the bloc.



In the first round of the election, she finished second behind Macron on 21.3 percent after softening the FN's image over the past six years -- but without fully removing doubts about the party's core beliefs.

