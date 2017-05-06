Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

A white Texas police officer faces a murder charge in the shooting of a black teenager after being fired earlier in the week, authorities said Friday.



Roy Oliver turned himself in Friday night, just hours after the Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest in the April 29 death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.



The teen's death led to protests calling for Oliver to be fired and charged.



Personnel records from the Balch Springs Police Department obtained by The Associated Press show Oliver was suspended for 16 hours in December 2013 after the Dallas County District Attorney's Office filed the complaint.



Oliver joined the Balch Springs department in 2011 after being an officer with the Dalworthington Gardens Police Department for almost a year.



After the Dallas County Attorney's Office complained about Oliver's behavior, Morris suspended the officer for 16 hours, which Oliver completed by forfeiting two sick days.

...