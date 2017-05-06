Ex-computer software mogul eyes S. Korean presidency

Ahn Cheol-soo's supporters believe that as South Korean president he'll rise above a political culture long bogged down by corruption and factional bickering.



Surveys have suggested Ahn was attracting conservative voters disappointed by Park but who continue to dislike Moon, who calls for engagement with belligerent North Korea.



Ahn resigned as AhnLab's CEO in 2005 and taught at universities before entering politics ahead of the 2012 presidential election, when his rivalry with Moon began.



Moon went on to lose the election to Park.

...