Looting ravages Venezuela, unrest death toll hits 36

A young man died Friday after he was injured in violence as looting broke out in impoverished Venezuelan cities, an official said, bringing the toll from unrest in more than a month of anti-government protests to at least 36 .



Mass protests erupted on April 1 by demonstrators demanding elections to remove President Nicolas Maduro.



Anger boiled over Friday in the western municipality of Rosario de Perija, where young protesters burned, pulled down and then smashed a statue of former president Hugo Chavez, Maduro's late predecessor and mentor, according to video posted on social media showing the incident in a public square.



Maduro is resisting opposition demands for elections.



However, senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles said Friday that 85 mid-ranking army officers have been detained for opposing moves to crack down on protesters.



Maduro's opponents called for women to march Saturday dressed in white, a traditional show of defiance against what they brand a repressive government.

