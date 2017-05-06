Myanmar migrants abandoned by smuggler in Thai south: police

Thai police said Saturday they were hunting for suspected human smugglers who deserted 35 Myanmar nationals in southern Thailand, a key stop on a regional trafficking route.



The 28 men and 7 women were found in Thailand's Nakhon Si Thammarat province Friday without passports or proper visas, provincial police commander Wancha Akepornpich told AFP.



The group told Thai police they crossed overland into western Thailand before travelling south by truck.



However more than 100 Myanmar people -- half of whom were Rohingya -- were caught by authorities attempting overland travel to Malaysia, it said.

