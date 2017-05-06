In the US, health care a privilege, not a right

In 1944, president Franklin Roosevelt urged Congress to pass a "second bill of rights".



Under former president Barack Obama, more than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained health care coverage.



But in the land of rugged individualism, health care has never attained the status of fundamental right, unlike education. Health insurance is simply a product like any other, say Republicans who, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, are trying to repeal most of Obamacare, the landmark law signed in 2010 .



In 1993, president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary launched an effort to reform the health care system, a tangle of public regulations and private providers, in order to cover everyone.



Incentives aren't enough: more than 25 million people still lack health insurance. At the same time, spending on health care continues mounting rapidly because the government has little control over fees charged.



To address those faults, left-wing figures such as Bernie Sanders advocate the kind of national public health care system that Europeans enjoy.

