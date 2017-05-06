Trail of damage as Cyclone Donna skirts Vanuatu

The South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu began assessing the damage Saturday after being pounded by destructive winds from Cyclone Donna which brought down houses and buildings.



The storm was upgraded late in the day to a category four severe tropical cyclone by the Vanuatu Meteorological Service which warned "damaging gale to destructive storm force winds" would continue to hit Torba province.



In 2015, when Cyclone Pam slammed into Vanuatu, 11 people were killed and more than 65,000 homes were damaged or destroyed affecting about 70 percent of the population.

...