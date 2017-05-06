Pissarro seized in WWII turns up in Paris show

A painting by impressionist master Camille Pissarro seized from a Jewish collector in France in WWII has turned up in an exhibition in Paris, where relatives are seeking its return from a U.S. couple who have loaned it.



"La cueillette des pois" ("Pea Harvest") painted with gouache by Pissarro in 1887, has been found on display at the Marmottan Museum in the French capital.



On being released in September 1944, Bauer immediately began looking for his paintings, but he had only recovered a small part of his collection of 93 canvases by the time he died in 1947 .



On Friday Bauer asked a top Paris court to order that the painting not be allowed to move, pending further action to determine its ownership.

