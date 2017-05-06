Twin blasts in Philippine capital kill at least two: police

Two explosions in the Philippine capital on Saturday night killed at least two people and injured four others, police and witnesses said.



An initial blast occurred at about 6:00pm (1000 GMT) near a Muslim mosque in Quiapo, one of the older parts of Manila where there are big slums, a police report said.



ISIS claimed responsibility for the April 29 explosion, but police insisted it was not a terrorist attack, nor was it related in any way to the gathering of political leaders.



Police did not immediately give any explanation for Saturday's explosions.

...