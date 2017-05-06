Britain, Germany brace for pre-election cyber attacks

Britain and Germany were already beefing up cyber security ahead of key elections even before the hacking attack on France's Emmanuel Macron, months after Hillary Clinton was caught in the online crosshairs.



Clinton recently reiterated her view that Russian hacking of her campaign's emails was partly to blame for her defeat in last year's US presidential election to Donald Trump.



Taking note of the events in the US and in France, intelligence authorities in Britain and Germany are taking steps to prevent cyber attacks ahead of their own hotly-contested elections.



Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NSCS) said it was on "high alert" the day after Prime Minister Theresa May surprised the country last month by calling for a general election to be held on June 8 .



Germany is facing "increasingly aggressive cyber espionage" as well as "further attacks," Hans-Georg Maassen, the domestic intelligence chief, said on Thursday.

...