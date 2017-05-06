Germans in far north vote in test for Merkel rivals

Germans in the far northern state of Schleswig-Holstein vote on Sunday in the first of two regional polls that the Social Democrats must win if they are to pose a serious challenge to Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's national election.



The Social Democratic Party (SPD) enjoyed a revival in the opinion polls early this year after nominating former European Parliament president Martin Schulz in January as its candidate to run against Merkel.



However, a survey by pollster Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for national broadcaster ZDF published on Thursday put support for the CDU at 32 percent in Schleswig-Holstein, ahead of the SPD on 29 percent.

...