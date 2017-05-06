Women's march keeps pressure on Venezuela's Maduro

Hundreds of women marched in Venezuela's capital on Saturday to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, whose authority is being increasingly challenged by protests and deadly unrest.



The rally, led by opposition leaders and lawmakers, saw women dressed in white head toward the interior ministry to denounce "repression" in the past five weeks by teargas-firing security forces against demonstrators.



The death toll since April, when the protests intensified after Maduro's administration and the courts stepped up efforts to undermine the opposition, is at least 36 according to prosecutors.



Maduro, backed by the Venezuelan military, is resisting.



The United States, which had been relatively muted over the situation in Venezuela, on Saturday took a stronger tone.



Haley also raised the issue of Venezuela's detention of an American, Joshua Holt, who was arrested nearly a year ago.

...