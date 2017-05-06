France tries to curb impact of Macron hack ahead of vote

France's election authority attempted on Saturday to stop the spread of hacked documents from centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign a day before the country heads to the polls for a watershed election.



Many supporters of Macron's far-right opponent Marine Le Pen ignored the warning, however, publishing screenshots of documents allegedly found in the hacked files, which the Macron team has warned could include fakes.



Macron held a clear and widening lead of around 62 percent to 38 percent ahead of Le Pen in the last polls published on Friday before the campaigning blackout came into force.



During a bad-tempered televised debate on Wednesday, Le Pen brought up unsourced allegations circulating online that Macron had an offshore bank account in the Bahamas -- leading Macron to sue for defamation.



French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault suggested in February that Macron was being targeted by a Russian campaign because of his support for a strong European Union which could stand up to Moscow.

