Rally in Hungary to support reporter claiming govt assault

Several hundred people rallied Saturday outside an office of Hungary's governing Fidesz party after a journalist said she was assaulted at a party meeting by a government official.



Julia Halasz, a reporter with the 444 .hu news site, said a meeting organizer took away her cellphone and dragged her down several flights of steps and out of a school by the arm while she was covering a Fidesz public forum.



Fidesz denied her claims, saying she failed to follow press rules at the meeting, disrupted the forum and argued loudly with audience members.

...