German local vote is test for Merkel's challenger

Polls are open in northern Germany for a local election that will test the strength of the country's Social Democrats as they try to deny Chancellor Angela Merkel a fourth term.



The Social Democrats surged in national polls after Martin Schulz, a former European Parliament president, was nominated as Merkel's challenger, but the party's ratings have since sagged.



Nationally, Schulz's nomination had helped the Social Democrats draw roughly level with Merkel's conservative bloc, but the latest polls show them trailing by about eight points.

