Women take on the fight against Venezuela's Maduro

Thousands of women dressed in white marched in Venezuela's capital Saturday to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, whose authority is being increasingly challenged by protests and deadly unrest.



Led by opposition leaders, lawmakers and Lilian Tintori -- the wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez -- the crowd carried flowers and placards denouncing "repression".



The demonstrations were the latest in more than a month of anti-government protests, many of which have been countered by pro-Maduro crowds and security forces.



The death toll since April -- when the protests intensified after Maduro's administration and the courts stepped up efforts to undermine the opposition -- is at least 36, according to prosecutors, with hundreds more injured.



Maduro, backed by the Venezuelan military, is resisting.



The United States, which had remained relatively quiet over the situation in Venezuela, is now taking a stronger tone against Maduro's "violent crackdown on protestors".

...