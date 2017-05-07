Berlin orders barracks inspection after Nazi symbols found

The top brass of the German military has ordered an inspection of all of its barracks after discovering Nazi-era memorabilia at two of them, the defense ministry said Sunday.



The Wehrmacht was the army which served the Nazi regime.



Details emerged in late April following the arrest of a 28-year-old soldier stationed at a Franco-German base near Strasbourg who had expressed far-right extremist views and was plotting an attack disguised as a Syrian refugee.



A battalion of German combat troops has been stationed there since 2010 as part of the joint Franco-German Brigade.

...