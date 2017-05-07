Troops deployed as Canada braces for worse flooding

Waterlogged parts of eastern Canada were hit with more rain early Sunday, as freshly deployed troops helped evacuate residents ahead of peak flooding expected in the coming days.



Water levels continued to rise across an area of some 500 kilometers (300 miles), from Toronto and Lake Ontario and stretching downstream along the St Lawrence River.



The flooding was especially bad in Quebec province, where some 400 troops have been dispatched.



Emergency services warned that rising waters would reach regions east of Montreal, where precipitation by Sunday night could reach between 90 and 125 millimeters (3.5 to 5 inches).



In Quebec, the province hardest hit by the flooding, more than 1,500 homes have been flooded in 121 towns and cities and nearly 1,000 people evacuated, the emergency services said.

...