China to further tighten its internet controls

China will further tighten its internet regulations with a pledge on Sunday to strengthen controls over search engines and online news portals, the latest step in President Xi Jinping's push to maintain strict Communist Party control over content.



Speaking more broadly about the country's cultural sector, the plan calls for efforts to reinforce and improve "positive propaganda".



The plan also calls for more effort to be put into promoting China's point of view and cultural soft power globally, though without giving details.

