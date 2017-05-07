Cyprus leader criticizes UN envoy for alleged bias, haste

A young male plays with a football as he and others enjoy good weather near the sea in the southwest coastal city of Paphos in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Monday, May 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus leader says peace talks at 'critical' moment
UN envoy: Cyprus talks 'at crossroads', only few issues still to be resolved
Cyprus reunification talks restart, tough challenges ahead
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Cyprus leader says peace talks at 'critical' moment
UN envoy: Cyprus talks 'at crossroads', only few issues still to be resolved
Cyprus reunification talks restart, tough challenges ahead
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE