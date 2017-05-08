Macron to take time reforming economy in divided France

After a decade of slow growth, rising unemployment and dwindling competitiveness, France elected a president Sunday who says he has a plan to pull the country out of its economic malaise.



The election campaign showed that nearly half the country would prefer a dirigiste approach to the economy in which the role of the French state is expanded rather than shrunk, as Macron proposes.



Macron will not scrap the controversial 35-hour workweek, as Fillon promised.



On pensions, Macron has no plans to hike the official retirement age of 62 .



Macron's approach to reducing the size of the French state is also measured.



Hollande spent his first two years in office satisfying old-school socialists in his party with symbolic steps like a wealth tax, before shifting belatedly to a business-friendly reform agenda overseen by Macron and ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls.



The stakes for Macron are much higher.

...