Five challenges for France’s new president

Emmanuel Macron, who exit polls say won France's presidential elections Sunday, may have seen off the competition in the race for the Elysee Palace but will face daunting challenges when he takes office.



Macron, a pro-European centrist and former banker, takes over a divided country where nearly half of voters backed extremist candidates – critical of the EU, globalization and "elites" – in the first round of the election.



It was this latter France that voted for Macron's far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.



The traditional center-right, whose candidate Francois Fillon crashed out in the first round amid a fake jobs scandal, hopes to strike back and force Macron into a coalition arrangement in parliament.



Macron has lamented France's failure to solve its unemployment problem. French joblessness runs at 10 percent, which compares with an average of 8 percent across the EU and just 3.9 percent in Germany.



Like his predecessors, Macron will be judged above all on employment, and he has vowed to force through reform of France's hidebound labor laws using executive orders during his first months in office.

...