Bonjour Macron!

Pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron promised Sunday to heal France's divisions after crushing far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a pivotal presidential election that has given him a large but fragile mandate for change.



Initial estimates showed Macron winning between 65 percent and 66.1 percent of the ballots in the first ever election he has contested, far ahead of Le Pen on 33.9 percent and 35 percent.



Unknown three years ago, Macron is now poised to become one of Europe's most powerful leaders, bringing with him a hugely ambitious agenda of political and economic reform for France and the European Union.



U.S. President Donald Trump, whose beliefs and temperament are seen as radically different to Macron's, congratulated the future French president.



I look very much forward to working with him!" Trump said on his official Twitter feed.



In a tweet from her spokesperson, British Prime Minister Theresa May warmly congratulated Macron.



The vote Sunday followed one of the most unpredictable election campaigns in modern history marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron.

...