Macron wins French presidency, to sighs of relief in Europe

Emmanuel Macron was elected French president on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.



After winning the first round two weeks ago, Macron had been accused of behaving as if he was already president.



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also congratulated Macron.



Macron will become France's youngest leader since Napoleon.



Despite having served briefly in Hollande's deeply unpopular Socialist government, Macron managed to portray himself as the man to revive France's fortunes by recasting a political landscape moulded by the left-right divisions of the past century.



Macron will become the eighth -- and youngest -- president of France's Fifth Republic when he moves into the Elysee Palace after his inauguration next weekend.



Melenchon took 19 percent in coming fourth in the first round of the election, and pointedly refused to endorse Macron for the runoff.



France's biggest labor union, the CFDT, welcomed Macron's victory but said the National Front's score was still worryingly high.

