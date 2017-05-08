Suspect in Boston penthouse slayings has criminal history

A man accused of killing two engaged doctors inside the penthouse of a luxury Boston condominium building has a criminal history of robbing banks, said police, who did not provide a motive in the case but said the suspect most likely knew the victims.



Police found the bodies of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field Friday night at the Macallen Building in South Boston after responding to a report of a man with a gun.



Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, according to its website, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. Field, 49, also an anesthesiologist, worked at North Shore Pain Management.

...