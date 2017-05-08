PM says ISIS fighter's son, 6, can return to Australia

A 6-year-old Australian boy photographed making an ISIS salute in front of a human body hanging from a cross somewhere in the Middle East was entitled to return to Australia with his siblings, Australia's prime minister said on Monday.



Australian media on Sunday published the photograph posted on social media by Sydney-born convicted terrorist Khaled Sharrouf of his youngest child.



Turnbull criticized Sharrouf, 35, over the picture, saying such behavior demonstrated why Australia is committed to destroying ISIS.



Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said his officers were working with foreign partners toward prosecuting Sharrouf.



The U.S. State Department in January announced sanctions against two Australian militants, including Sharrouf.

...