College confirms North Korea detains another US citizen

A foreign-funded university in North Korea confirmed Monday the arrest of a U.S. citizen -- the second linked to the school held in two weeks amid tensions on the peninsula.



The detention of Kim Hak-Song means that the North is now holding four U.S. nationals, with the two countries at loggerheads over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile ambitions.



The North detained Kim on Saturday for "hostile acts", the official KCNA news agency said Sunday, adding he had worked for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST).



A year later, another former U.S. president Jimmy Carter visited the North and won the release of American national Aijalon Mahli Gomes, sentenced to eight years of hard labour for illegally crossing into the North from China.

