Iran warns will hit militant "safe havens" inside Pakistan

FILE -- In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri delivers a speech during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran. State television on Monday, May 8, 2017, quoted Bagheri as saying soldiers will attack terrorists wherever they are, suggesting they could go over the border into Pakistan to target