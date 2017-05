(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on Mach 10, 2017 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L, July 28, 2016 in Berlin) and French presidential election candidate for the "En Marche" movement Emmanuel Macron (March 4, 2017 in Caen). German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on April 28, 2017 she believed French presidential contender Emmanuel Macron would be a "strong president" if elected in a run-off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. - / AFP / Tobias SCHWARZ AND Jean-François