Two killed while making landmine in Myanmar's Rakhine: govt

Myanmar security forces have started "clearance operations" in part of Rakhine state after two people were killed while trying to make a landmine, the government said Monday.



Security forces launched the operations after the incident and on Sunday discovered supplies of gunpowder and charcoal which they believed were being used to make landmines.



Northern parts of the western state have been gripped by violence since October, when a militant group claiming to represent the country's Rohingya Muslim minority launched deadly attacks on police border posts.

