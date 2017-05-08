Macron win boosts hopes of turn in populist tide

The election victory of French pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron has raised hopes among liberal democrats that the populist and anti-globalization juggernaut behind Brexit and Donald Trump is losing momentum.



Some hailed Macron's defeat of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen as "three-nil" after moderate politicians also beat extremists in Austria and the Netherlands in recent elections.



For them, Macron's victory brought badly needed relief after last year's shock election results in Britain and the United States, widely seen as revolts against "establishment" candidates and institutions.



However, French voters had opted for a "future in Europe rather than in resentful isolation" and delivered "a victory of hope and optimism over fear and reaction", said the newspaper, which has been sharply critical of Trump.



Europe's right-wing populists were further emboldened by Trump's victory in US elections in November.



If the final is the German election, Merkel also has cause for optimism.

...