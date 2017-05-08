ACLU sues for documents in Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL

A civil rights group asked a court Monday to force the U.S. government to divulge more information about a January raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a U.S. Navy sailor and Yemeni civilians.



Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, died the day of the attack of wounds sustained during the raid.



The ACLU said more information is needed, in part, because of conflicting facts that emerged after the raid. The ACLU said the military has claimed between four and 12 civilians were killed, while others, including a human rights organization and independent journalists, say as many as 25 died.

...