Canada's Quebec battles floods; police search for toddler, man swept away

Quebec police hope to send divers into a swollen river on Monday to search for a toddler and a man who were swept away as heavy rains flooded homes and streets and the government sent troops to lay sandbags to protect homes from the deluge.



A Quebec police spokesman said the man and toddler were swept away after their car swerved into a river in the province's eastern Gaspe region on Sunday evening, and that divers would hunt for them if conditions improve.



As of Sunday evening, 146 Quebec municipalities were affected by flooding that inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of about 1,520 people, according to Urgence Quebec.

