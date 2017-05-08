Poor care contributed to migrant deaths in US jails: report

Illegal migrants detained by U.S. authorities receive medical care so flawed that it contributed to seven deaths, two human rights groups reported on Monday.



The findings by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement (CIVIC) come as authorities under President Donald Trump are ramping up detention of immigrants in the United States without proper documents.



The report analyzed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) records and conducted more than 90 interviews.



ICE is assigned to apprehend immigrants who are illegally in the United States and if needed detain them in facilities it runs or in facilities it contracts out.

...