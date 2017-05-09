Some abducted Chibok schoolgirls refuse to be freed, negotiator says

Some of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted three years ago by Boko Haram militants refused to be part of a group of 82 girls freed at the weekend, a mediator involved in the release said Monday.



The return of the 82 girls Saturday marked the second group release of the Chibok girls by Boko Haram – with both deals brokered by Switzerland and the International Committee of the Red Cross – after 21 young women were released in October.



A few others have escaped or been rescued, and 113 of the girls are believed to be still held in captivity by Boko Haram.

...