German SPD back to drawing board after loss

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) reviewed a "difficult situation" Monday after a second regional poll defeat this year, losing momentum as they gear up to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's national election.



In Schleswig-Holstein Sunday, the SPD suffered an even bigger blow as it failed to defend incumbent state premier Torsten Albig, who had governed since 2012 .



Albig said the SPD would reflect on why it lost in Schleswig-Holstein – a defeat that will almost certainly see the party ousted from power in a state election for the first time since 2012 .



A survey by pollster Forschungsgruppe Wahlen Friday showed the SPD and Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) tied on 32 percent in NRW.

...