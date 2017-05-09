Macron reminded of huge, immediate challenges

The 39-year-old centrist's victory over far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in Sunday's election came as a huge relief to European Union allies who had feared another populist upheaval to follow Britain's vote last year to leave the EU and Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.



France's economic malaise, especially high unemployment, had undermined the popularity of outgoing Socialist President Francois Hollande to the point where he decided not even to run again as a candidate.



Monday, key members of the centrist arm of The Republicans appeared ready to work with Macron despite the party hierarchy calling for unity to oppose the new president and calling those that were wavering "traitors".



Macron's party chief, Richard Ferrand, told a news conference his "En Marche!" movement will now change its name to "En Marche la Republique" or "Republic on the Move," so as to structure itself more like a traditional party. Macron stepped down from the chairmanship of the movement Thursday and 68-year-old former Socialist government adviser Catherine Barbaroux was named as interim president.

